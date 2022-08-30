Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,228 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,228 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

