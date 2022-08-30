Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,612 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after buying an additional 106,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,618,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

