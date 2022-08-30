Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 353,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

