Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,465 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,014,000 after acquiring an additional 357,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 407.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,884,000 after buying an additional 621,048 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Cerner by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,289,000 after buying an additional 181,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

