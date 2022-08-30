Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 434.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,422 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Li Auto by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Li Auto by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ LI opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

