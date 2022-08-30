Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $178.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

