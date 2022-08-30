Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A stock opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

