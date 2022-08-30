Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Nabors Industries worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $251,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 129.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

About Nabors Industries

NBR stock opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

