Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of PagerDuty worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $143,174,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,866,000 after buying an additional 456,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,255,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

