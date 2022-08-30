Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.18 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 317,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

