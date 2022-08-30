Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.44 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after buying an additional 973,966 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,804.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 631,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 598,766 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

