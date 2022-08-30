Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,400,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 839,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

