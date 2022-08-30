Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150,762 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.