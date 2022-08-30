Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,477 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 174,155 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at HP
In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HP Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of HP stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.
About HP
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
