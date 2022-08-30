Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.20 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.