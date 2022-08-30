Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.20 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

