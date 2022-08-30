Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of IVERIC bio worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 124,791 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

