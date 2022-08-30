Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Declares GBX 1.25 Dividend

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
DORE opened at GBX 117.11 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.26.
About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust
Featured Articles
