Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Declares GBX 1.25 Dividend

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

DORE opened at GBX 117.11 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.26.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

