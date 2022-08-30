UIL Limited (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UTL opened at GBX 195 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £163.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. UIL has a 1-year low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.43). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.49.

In other news, insider Alison Hill bought 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £8,777.72 ($10,606.23).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

