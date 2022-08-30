BHP Group Limited (BHP) to Issue Dividend of $1.75 on September 22nd

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,443 ($29.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £123.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 750.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,255.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,521.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

