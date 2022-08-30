TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 3rd

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $643.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,403.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,980 shares of company stock worth $130,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

