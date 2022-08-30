Interface, Inc. (TILE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Interface has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interface will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Interface by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.