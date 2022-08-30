Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 217,750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

