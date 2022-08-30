Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
