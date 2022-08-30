Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.7 %

ITRN stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $629.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

