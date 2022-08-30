Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $629.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

