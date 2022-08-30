JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

JOYY Stock Down 5.1 %

YY opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. JOYY has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JOYY by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in JOYY by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.