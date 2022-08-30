JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.61. JOYY has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -220.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in JOYY by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

