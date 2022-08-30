Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $7.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.
Pinduoduo Trading Up 14.7 %
Shares of PDD stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth approximately $72,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 104.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,300 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
Featured Articles
