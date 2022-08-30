Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.8 %

ALRM opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,986,523. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

