Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

