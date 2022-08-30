The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of HCKT opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $671.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

