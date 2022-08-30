Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

