Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.16 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $7.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Pinduoduo Stock Up 14.7 %
NASDAQ PDD opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.
Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo Company Profile
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
Featured Articles
