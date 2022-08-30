Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.16 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $7.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,046.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 78,868 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

