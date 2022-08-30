Autonio Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $409,109.86 and approximately $61,661.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00812387 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.
Buying and Selling Autonio
