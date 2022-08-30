Autonio Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $409,109.86 and approximately $61,661.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00812387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

