Professional Fighters League Fan Token Market Capitalization Hits $563,827.39 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $563,827.39 and approximately $61,141.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Professional Fighters League Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00812387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Professional Fighters League Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Professional Fighters League Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Professional Fighters League Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Professional Fighters League Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Professional Fighters League Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.