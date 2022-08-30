Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Spire Global Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,316,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.