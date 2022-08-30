Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Spire Global Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,316,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.