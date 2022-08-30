GateToken Price Reaches $4.39 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 4% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $344.63 million and $2.53 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00021520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,403.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00134865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00086608 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,486,479 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.