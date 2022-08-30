Graviocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $266.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00271244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001025 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

