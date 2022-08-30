Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00007819 BTC on exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $525,356.92 and approximately $234,337.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00099360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00268722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.