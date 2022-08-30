Cortex Trading Down 3.8% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $24.84 million and $1.12 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,403.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00134865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00086608 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 200,076,061 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

