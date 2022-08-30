Refinable 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $199,601.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $199,601.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00812387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

