Refinable 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $199,601.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $199,601.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00812387 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
