Thorstarter (XRUNE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $26,830.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00812387 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Thorstarter Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Thorstarter Coin Trading
