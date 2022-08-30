Thorstarter (XRUNE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $26,830.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00812387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

