Cowen Increases Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $11.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

NYSE FTCH opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Farfetch by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,536 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $160,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

