Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $390.46 billion and approximately $32.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $20,403.78 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00582984 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00263133 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016833 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,136,493 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.