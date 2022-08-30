Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges

Dock (DOCK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and $731,606.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,403.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00160672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00134865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 801,748,012 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

