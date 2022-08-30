Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $121.46 or 0.00595285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,403.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00134865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00086608 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

