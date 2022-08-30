Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) Reaches One Day Volume of $114,933.00

Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003976 BTC on major exchanges. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market cap of $163,137.08 and $114,933.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00812387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

