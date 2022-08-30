BitTorrent Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $841.80 million and $62,080.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005311 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012368 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

