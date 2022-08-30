The Graph Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. The Graph has a market cap of $733.85 million and approximately $109.53 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,403.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00134865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00086608 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

