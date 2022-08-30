Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.