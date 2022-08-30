Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average is $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

